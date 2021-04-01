Entertainment Buzz
Lizzo Slams “Fake Doctors” On TikTok

Lizzo is slamming “fake doctors” on social media commenting on her weight. The 32-year-old Grammy-winning singer has been working out and eating vegan over the past few months, and sharing her progress on TikTok and Instagram. In a recent TikTok, Lizzo said some followers have been criticizing her for being overweight, but that her new workout is not to lose weight but to improve her health. She said what really bothers her are the “fake doctors” telling her what “condition” she has. The singer said, “What if this is just my body,” and added, not all bodies are designed to be slim with a six-pack.

(Source-People.com)

lizzo , Lizzo On TikTok

