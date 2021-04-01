JC
Death Row Records Launches Online Merch Store

Death Row Records is marking its 30th anniversary and celebrating in a major way with the launch of their first-ever online merch store. And it won’t just be clothing and music that’s offered up. Fans can also get their hands on non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, which are all the rage right now. Death Row Records is also re-releasing four classic titles on cassette for the first time since the 1990s: Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic,” Snoop Dogg’s “Doggystyle,” and Tupac’s “All Eyez On Me” and “The Don Killuminati (7 Day Theory).” They can be pre-ordered now.

(Source-HipHopDX)

