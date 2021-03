WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Mike Woodson wants Larry Brown on his staff. ESPN reports the new Indiana head coach has talked to the 80-year-old Hall of Fame Coach about a position on his staff. Woodson was an assistant under Brown with the Sixers and Pistons. Brown coached Kansas to the NCAA championship in 1988 and took the Pacers to the NBA Eastern Conference finals in 1994 and 1995.

