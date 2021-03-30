Opponents of Senate Bill 199 fear it will make ‘gun play legal’

Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — The African American Coalition of Indianapolis and Moms Demand Action are just some of the Indiana organizations pushing back against Senate Bill 199.

“Senate Bill 199 would include pointing a loaded gun at somebody as reasonable force and to that can only exacerbate a rough situation,” Patricia Rettig said.

The bill introduced by State Senators Michael Young, R-Indianapolis, and Chris Garten, R-Scottsburg, specifies that reasonable force would include the pointing of a loaded or unloaded firearm for purposes of arrest or preventing an escape, or for self-defense when trying to prevent someone from illegally entering a home, motor vehicle, aircraft or business.

