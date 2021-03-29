INTERVIEW: Kountry Wayne Talks Coming To Indy, Derrick Jaxn and More

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Kountry Wayne is headed to Indy! Before the first big comedy show hits Indianapolis since the onset of the coronavirus, Kountry Wayne calls in to chat with Karen Vaughn about the show.

He is excited about getting back on stage with his fellow comedians. Kountry Wayne talks about the show, his relationship status, why he celebrates black women and keeps it all the way real about the Derrick Jaxn situation.

Watch the interview below.

Don’t miss Mike Epps’ Classic Hoops Comedy Jam. Sunday, April 4th at the Indiana Farmer’s Coliseum. Featuring Mike Epps, Michael Blackson, Kountry Wayne and Karlos Miller. Tickets are available at the Indiana Farmer’s box office and ticketmaster locations.

