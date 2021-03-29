Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

INTERVIEW: Kountry Wayne Talks Coming To Indy, Derrick Jaxn and More

INTERVIEW Kountry Wayne talks coming to Indy, Derrick Jaxn and more

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Kountry Wayne

Source: @jenn.alyse / 106.7 WTLC

Kountry Wayne is headed to Indy! Before the first big comedy show hits Indianapolis since the onset of the coronavirus, Kountry Wayne calls in to chat with Karen Vaughn about the show.

He is excited about getting back on stage with his fellow comedians. Kountry Wayne talks about the show, his relationship status, why he celebrates black women and keeps it all the way real about the Derrick Jaxn situation.

Watch the interview below.

Don’t miss  Mike Epps’ Classic Hoops Comedy Jam. Sunday, April 4th at the Indiana Farmer’s Coliseum. Featuring Mike Epps, Michael Blackson, Kountry Wayne and Karlos Miller. Tickets are available at the Indiana Farmer’s box office and ticketmaster locations.

Comedy Show , derrick jaxn , Indianapolis , Indy , karen vaughn , karlos miller , Kountry Wayne , Michael Blackson , Mike Epps , WTLC

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Chadwick Boseman’s Wife With A Heart-Wrenching Acceptance Speech On His Behalf [Watch]
 2 days ago
03.29.21
18 items
#WhiteBoySummer: Chet Hanks Declares It’s Gonna Be A “White Boy Summer” & Twitter Reacts
 2 days ago
03.29.21
Nipsey Hussle Estate Settles Legal Issues With Crips LLC Organization
 3 days ago
03.27.21
The Lowdown on Derrick Jaxn, The So-Called “Relationship Expert” Who Got Caught Cheating On His Wife
 3 days ago
03.27.21
Kim Decided To Divorce Kanye After He Called Her A “White Supremacist”?
 3 days ago
03.27.21
15 items
#AriLennox: Twitter Celebrates The Beautiful Ari Lennox On Her 30th Birthday
 3 days ago
03.27.21
Who’s Your Pick? Chris Brown Verzuz Usher, Timbaland Say’s Breezy
 3 days ago
03.26.21
Dr. Dre Withdrew From Verzuz After Seeing Teddy Riley’s Struggle Sound Setup [Video]
 3 days ago
03.26.21
Mad Maskless White Woman Caught On Video Calling Bakery Worker N-Word
 3 days ago
03.26.21
10 items
HHW’s Top 30 Greatest Female Rap Artists of All Time, Ranked
 4 days ago
03.27.21
20 items
Original PAWG Alexis Texas Trending, #RealBeaters Twitter Feels Duped
 5 days ago
03.27.21
Dwyane Wade Mentions Boosie Badazz While Discussing Daughter Zaya
 5 days ago
03.25.21
Xscape Member Confirms The Verzuz Battle Against SWV May 8th [VIDEO]
 5 days ago
03.25.21
Demi Lovato Bares Her Soul In Harrowing New Docuseries, ‘Losing Control: Dancing With The Devil’ [WATCH]
 5 days ago
03.25.21
Photos
Close