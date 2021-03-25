Indy
Racial equity grassroots grants available in Hamilton County

There is free money up for grabs in Hamilton County in an effort to push forward a commitment to racial equality and diversity.

The Hamilton County Community Foundation is making the grant money available to grassroots organizations to promote and lead diversity and racial equity work in the county.

The money can be used by organizations for things like training and educational sessions, community outreach projects, addressing access and transportation issues and more.

“Certainly within this grant round, we’re looking in terms of race in particular,” Brittany Rayburn, director of the Hamilton County Community Foundation said. “Racial equity is our focus. We want someone, regardless of their race, to be able to access the services they need to be able to be their true selves and just be able to live out their full potential within our county and not to be brought down by systemic barriers that have been around for far too long.”

Read the full story here.

Source WRTV.com

Photos
Close