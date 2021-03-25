15 Overlooked Tax Deductions You Might Not Know About

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Tax season is upon us and you know only two things in life are certain; death and

taxes. The deadline is approaching! April 15th will be here before you know it. Get ready with this list to help you save a few coins. Everyone one adds up. More money in your pocket is a good thing!

Here are a few tax deductions you may not know about including…child care, student

loan interest, medical expenses, teaching supplies and freelance expenses for

those who are home running their own business.

Remember the deadline is Thursday, April 15th.

Read the full story here.

Source: https://www.popsugar.com/money/Common-Tax-Deductions-People-Forget-20683388

