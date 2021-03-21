Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Travis Scott Gave Buddy A Maybach SUV For His Wedding

How's the gas mileage on that bad boy?

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Day Party Hosted by Travis Scott

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Travis Scott clearly likes to look out for what we’re assuming are his closest friends. La Flame hooked up one of the aforementioned with a Maybach SUV for his wedding gift.

That certainly covered the cost of the rapper’s plate at the reception and then some.

TMZ covered the details you surely care about.

Check out this video of La Flame surprising his friend and creative director, Corey Damon Black, with a brand new Maybach SUV as a wedding gift this past week. There were a ton of cameras on Corey to film his reaction — and by all accounts, he was stunned and stoked.

Corey strikes some poses in front of the sweet whip, and then goes over to kiss his bride. He also hugged and thanked Trav from the outset … rightly so, it’s an awesome present.

The Maybach here appears to be a GLS 600 SUV — which retails for around $160k to upwards of $200k … depending on the specifications you get. Considering this is TS — who was picking one out for the guy who handles the look of his concerts, album art and a lot of other stuff that helps Trav sell out — something tells us he got this puppy fully loaded.

Besides his music and legion of fans, Travis Scott’s portfolio includes deals with McDonald’s. Jordan Brand and Sony Playstation. Also, besides serving the community via his Cactus Jack Foundation, he just dropped his own spiked seltzer.

Considering his gig working for the highly successful Travis Scott, we trust he can hold down the insurance payments for the new whip.

Travis Scott Gave Buddy A Maybach SUV For His Wedding  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
The NFL Set To Investigate Deshaun Watson Over Multiple Sexual Misconduct Claims
 2 hours ago
03.22.21
Wendy Williams Tells Dr. Oz She Will NOT Get The COVID-19 Vaccine Shot At All!
 3 hours ago
03.22.21
Urban One Honors Highlights Women Making Changes With ‘Women Leading The Change’
 3 hours ago
03.22.21
Kirk Franklin Talks About Being Judged, His Song Writing Process, Working With Secular Artists +More
 18 hours ago
03.22.21
Sunday Blessings: The Isley Brothers And Earth Wind & Fire Up Next For Verzuz
 19 hours ago
03.22.21
Travis Scott Gave Buddy A Maybach SUV For His Wedding
 21 hours ago
03.22.21
Blue Ivy Channels Dad & Biggie In First Grammy Award Post Win Photos
 23 hours ago
03.22.21
Gary Owen’s Wife Kenya Duke Files For Divorce
 2 days ago
03.19.21
Sharon Osbourne Now Has Security Protecting Her Following That Piers Morgan-Related Outburst on ‘The Talk’
 3 days ago
03.19.21
Talib Kweli & Diamond D Team Up For ‘Gotham’ Album
 3 days ago
03.19.21
Tina Turner Is Calling It A Day After New Documentary
 3 days ago
03.19.21
Haters Sent 80 Ridiculous Complaints About Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B’s “WAP” Grammy Perfomance To The FCC
 3 days ago
03.19.21
13 items
Twitter Declares Ray Fisher’s Cyborg The Real MVP of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’
 3 days ago
03.20.21
Mystery Solved: Kanye West Is Not The Richest Black Person In America
 3 days ago
03.19.21
Photos
Close