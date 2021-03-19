Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Michelle Obama Checks Jimmy Kimmel For Asking About Her Sex Life

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Jimmy Kimmel has a bit of a problem and our forever first lady, Michelle Obama, was not too shy telling him about himself. She went high but she still let homeboy know he was out of line.

In actuality, Kimmel’s inappropriateness has some history to it. In two separate interviews, he asked President Obama whether or not he and Michelle “made love” the night Osama Bin Laden was captured and killed. He asked Mrs. Obama on her book tour promoting Becoming. Then he asked President Obama—who said he’d have to ask Michelle about that. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

It’s an odd question no matter who he posed it to or how he sliced it. I don’t know the relationship between the former first couple and Jimmy Kimmel but even if they are close, it’s clear these two didn’t’ want to discuss their intimate life on a national stage. And as far as I know, with the exception of Donald Trump’s leaked audio about sexual assault, no President has been asked about their sexual behavior—especially with the First Lady involved.

It’s wildly inappropriate. And the fact that Kimmel did this not once, not twice, but on three different occasions—it was high time he got told.

And Auntie Chelle did what needed to be done.

She appeared on Kimmel’s show to promote her new Netflix children’s series “Waffles + Mochi.” It was during that segment, Kimmel said, “You were on your book tour. We had a great talk, it was a lot of fun, and everyone was very excited to see you.  I asked you a question that night — and I actually asked your husband this question as well, and he kicked it back to you. I asked you that on the night that SEAL Team Six took out Osama Bin Laden at your husband’s order did you and your husband make love that night to celebrate?”

Obama initially played it cool saying, she was still “pleading the fifth.” But then I guess she thought about being presented with that b*llsh*t once again and decided to turn the whole thing back on Kimmel. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“You know, I have to tell your audience that — for some very sick reason — you are very obsessed with this portion of that major historical event,” Michelle said. “No one else — no one, in the history of all of the conversations I’ve had — has ever drilled down on this particular point like you, Jimmy Kimmel,” she said.” So I turn that back on you.”

She continued jokingly, “You’re still that little boy in your bedroom, under the cover with the flashlight, going, ‘I hope nobody sees me.’”

All of this was said with a bit of humor but I still think the message is clear. Drop it.

You can see how it all went down in the video below.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

RELATED NEWS:

Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama Is Set To Be Inducted Into National Women’s Hall Of Fame!

Zaya Wade Interviewing Her “Idol” Michelle Obama Is All Of Us

5 Things We Hope To Learn In Michelle Obama’s Intimate Memoir, "Becoming"

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Things We Hope To Learn In Michelle Obama’s Intimate Memoir, "Becoming"

Continue reading 5 Things We Hope To Learn In Michelle Obama’s Intimate Memoir, “Becoming”

5 Things We Hope To Learn In Michelle Obama’s Intimate Memoir, "Becoming"

       

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Michelle Obama Checks Jimmy Kimmel For Asking About Her Sex Life  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Latest
Jay-Z Details Recent Deals With Ace Of Spades And TIDAL In New Interview
 1 day ago
03.19.21
Dr. Dre Asks Judge To Declare Him A Single Man
 1 day ago
03.19.21
MAGA Money: Kanye West’s Net Worth Reportedly Ballooned By 37,000% During Trump’s Presidency
 1 day ago
03.19.21
Shaquille O’Neal Talks About His Lil Guys Getting Burned Up By IcyHot
 1 day ago
03.18.21
Tamika Mallory Response To Samaria Rice ‘God Never Said The Weapons Wouldn’t Form’
 1 day ago
03.18.21
Wendy Williams Both Burped & Farted During Her Talk Show, Allegedly
 2 days ago
03.18.21
Isaiah John Breaks Down ‘Snowfall,’ British vs. African-American Actors & More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
 2 days ago
03.17.21
10 items
Super Cap?: The Reviews For ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Are Calling It A Masterpiece
 3 days ago
03.17.21
Former NFL Star Keyshawn Johnson ‘Devastated’ Over Death Of Oldest Daughter Maia
 3 days ago
03.17.21
Tia Mowry Has A Message For Those Asking About Baby #3
 3 days ago
03.17.21
15 items
Twitter Discusses Rodney King, Other Events That Would’ve Broke The Network
 3 days ago
03.17.21
Kirk Franklin Apologizes After Verbal Altercation With Son Goes Viral [VIDEO]
 4 days ago
03.16.21
Performances At The Ice House Comedy Club
Tank Responds to Criticism Around Maxwell Sample, “R&B Money” and His Acting Career
 4 days ago
03.15.21
MODEL MONDAY UPDATE: After Setting The Blueprint Liris Crosse Is Coming For Bridal
 4 days ago
03.15.21
Photos
Close