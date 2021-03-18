College Sports
HomeCollege Sports

March Madness: HBCUs Sweep NCAA Play-In Games For A Pair Of Historic Wins

The Texas Southern Tigers and Norfolk State Spartans won their respective "First Four" games.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Four

Source: Ben Solomon / Getty

After taking a year off because of the pandemic, the 2021 NCAA Tournament made a triumphant return and got off to a very Black start Thursday night after both teams from HBCUs competing in the play-in games went undefeated to advance to the coveted field of 64 teams.

The Texas Southern Tigers beat the Mountaineers from Mt. St. Mary’s University and the Norfolk State Spartans edged Appalachian State University to sweep their two “First Four” games played at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

It was the first time in NCAA Tournament history that a team from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and a team from the Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC) won games in the same tournament. Both MEAC and the SWAC are comprised entirely of HBCUs.

Texas Southern’s 60-52 victory gave the Tigers the distinction of being the only team with multiple wins in the “First Four,” a term referring to the number of teams playing on the NCAA Tournament’s opening night for the chance to join the field of other teams. The Tigers have now won twice in the “First Four,” accounting for both of the school’s NCAA victories.

John Walker III, a forward for Texas Southern who finished the game with 19 points and 9 rebounds, said at the post-game press conference that the win made him feel “like I’m on top of the world.”

 

Norfolk State, which played in the later game, eked by Appalachian State by a score of 54-53 after squandering an 18-point lead.

In classic NCAA Tournament fashion, none of the so-called experts expressed much confidence in the HBCU teams ahead of their games Thursday night.

Typically, HBCUs serve as also-ran formalities for more talented teams from predominately white universities that are favored to win. Thursday was no exception to that rule, as oddsmakers described the Texas Southern-Mt. St. Mary’s game as a toss-up and had Norfolk State as a three-point underdog to Appalachian State.

They were wrong.

However, it doesn’t get any easier from here.

Texas Southern will faceoff Saturday against the University of Michigan, a team that has hovered in the top 5 all season long. Norfolk State squeaked past Appalachian State for the right to play Gonzaga University, an undefeated team that has been No. 1 for the entire season.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

SEE ALSO:

Howard University Men’s Basketball Team Cancels Remainder Of Season Due To COVID-19

Ex-Hoops Coach Claims His Idea For HBCU All-Star Game Was Stolen For Deal With NCAA, CBS

HBCU alumni composite pic

Black History In The Making: 21 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World In 2021

21 photos Launch gallery

Black History In The Making: 21 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World In 2021

Continue reading Black History In The Making: 21 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World In 2021

Black History In The Making: 21 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World In 2021

UPDATED: 9:45 a.m. ET, Feb. 4, 2021: The importance of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) has arguably never been greater. And now, in the year 2021, that notion is being lived out in real-time thanks to the overwhelming number of HBCU graduates who have been making Black history through their tireless work that is literally helping to change the world. From the arenas of politics to entertainment to corporate America and well beyond, some of the most successful Black folks are -- and have been for a long time -- the proud products of HBCUs. So, in honor of Black History Month, scroll down to find out who made our list of 20 HBCU graduates who are changing the world.

HBCU alumni composite pic

Black History In The Making: 21 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World In 2021

21 photos Launch gallery

Black History In The Making: 21 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World In 2021

Continue reading Black History In The Making: 21 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World In 2021

Black History In The Making: 21 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World In 2021

UPDATED: 9:45 a.m. ET, Feb. 4, 2021: The importance of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) has arguably never been greater. And now, in the year 2021, that notion is being lived out in real-time thanks to the overwhelming number of HBCU graduates who have been making Black history through their tireless work that is literally helping to change the world. From the arenas of politics to entertainment to corporate America and well beyond, some of the most successful Black folks are -- and have been for a long time -- the proud products of HBCUs. So, in honor of Black History Month, scroll down to find out who made our list of 20 HBCU graduates who are changing the world.

and show up only to get blown out by their opponents. But this year

CBS Sports, the main network televising NCAA games

March Madness: HBCUs Sweep NCAA Play-In Games For A Pair Of Historic Wins  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest
Jay-Z Details Recent Deals With Ace Of Spades And TIDAL In New Interview
 20 hours ago
03.19.21
Dr. Dre Asks Judge To Declare Him A Single Man
 22 hours ago
03.19.21
MAGA Money: Kanye West’s Net Worth Reportedly Ballooned By 37,000% During Trump’s Presidency
 24 hours ago
03.19.21
Shaquille O’Neal Talks About His Lil Guys Getting Burned Up By IcyHot
 1 day ago
03.18.21
Tamika Mallory Response To Samaria Rice ‘God Never Said The Weapons Wouldn’t Form’
 1 day ago
03.18.21
Wendy Williams Both Burped & Farted During Her Talk Show, Allegedly
 2 days ago
03.18.21
Isaiah John Breaks Down ‘Snowfall,’ British vs. African-American Actors & More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
 2 days ago
03.17.21
10 items
Super Cap?: The Reviews For ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Are Calling It A Masterpiece
 3 days ago
03.17.21
Former NFL Star Keyshawn Johnson ‘Devastated’ Over Death Of Oldest Daughter Maia
 3 days ago
03.17.21
Tia Mowry Has A Message For Those Asking About Baby #3
 3 days ago
03.17.21
15 items
Twitter Discusses Rodney King, Other Events That Would’ve Broke The Network
 3 days ago
03.17.21
Kirk Franklin Apologizes After Verbal Altercation With Son Goes Viral [VIDEO]
 3 days ago
03.16.21
Performances At The Ice House Comedy Club
Tank Responds to Criticism Around Maxwell Sample, “R&B Money” and His Acting Career
 4 days ago
03.15.21
MODEL MONDAY UPDATE: After Setting The Blueprint Liris Crosse Is Coming For Bridal
 4 days ago
03.15.21
Photos
Close