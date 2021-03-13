Sports
"Marvelous" Marvin Hagler Has Passed Away

One of boxing’s greatest middleweights is dead.  “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler was 66.  His wife Kay confirmed his death on social media, saying he died unexpectedly in his home in New Hampshire.  The Newark, New Jersey, native was the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980 to 1987 after winning the WBA, WBC and The Ring middleweight titles from Alan Minter.  He finished his fight career 62-3-and-2, out dueling Tommy Hearns, Roberto Duran, John Mugabi, and Minter before losing a split decision to Sugar Ray Leonard in his final fight.  He’s a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame and was only knocked down once in his professional career.

"Marvelous" Marvin Hagler

