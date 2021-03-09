The Weeknd Sets Two Records With ‘Blinding Lights’

Entertainment Buzz
Fresh off his Super Bowl half-time show, The Weeknd is smashing another record.  His song “Blinding Lights” has now spent a full year in the Billboard Top Ten.  That beats Post Malone’s “Circles” at 39 weeks.  The song also holds the record for most time spent in the Top Five at 43 weeks.  The singer admits he was confused when he didn’t get nominated for a Grammy this year, describing the snub as an attack.  The 30-year-old already has three Grammy’s, but says they mean nothing to him now.

(Source-Billboard)

