Janet Jackson Documentary To Air Next Year

A new documentary will give some insight into the life of Janet Jackson. A two-part, four-hour film on the pop icon will air on Lifetime and A&E early next year. The film’s release will coincide with the 40th anniversary of her 1982 debut album, “Janet Jackson.” It reportedly covers “the most talked about moments of her life.” This includes the loss of her father, Joseph, and brother, Michael Jackson. It will also detail her 2004 Super Bowl performance, her becoming a mother and more.

(Source-Variety)

Janet Jackson , Janet Jackson Documentary

