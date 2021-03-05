E! True Hollywood Story Reboots With First Episode On Cardi B

Entertainment Buzz
E! True Hollywood Story is coming back and the first episode of the new series will feature Cardi B. Commentary on the rapper will be by Mona Scott-Young known for VH1’s Love and Hip Hop along with the “Bodak Yellow” music video director Picture Perfect and New York rapper Maino. The second season will have episodes on the deaths of Selena and Whitney Houston, celebrity sisterhoods like Beyoncé and Solange Knowles and industry billionaires including JAY-Z. The season premiere airs March 15th at 10 p.m. Eastern.

