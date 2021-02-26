50 Cent Creating ‘The 50th Law’ Series

Entertainment Buzz
12 years after the release of his best-selling New York Times book The 50th Law, 50 Cent is turning it into a Netflix series. According to Deadline, the Hip Hop mogul is teaming up with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris to develop an adaptation of the 2009 work. Co-written by Robert Greene, The 50th Law is a semi-autobiographical account of 50’s rise as a hustler and up-and-coming artist. The Queens native took to Instagram to announce the series and predicted it will be the biggest thing on Netflix when it drops. The 50th Law adds to an already packed schedule for 50 on the television side of things, with Power Book II: Ghost renewed for a second season, Power Book IV: Force in the works, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan set to arrive this year.

