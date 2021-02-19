Larry King’s Widow Files To Contest His Will

And here we go…

Larry King’s widow is contesting his will. ET Online reports King updated his will using a handwritten note to leave his two million dollar estate to his four children. Despite being in the process of divorcing the TV icon, Shawn King claims the new handwritten amendment is not enough to replace her late husband’s will. The 2015 will left her as the only person in charge of his estate, his name rights, and his numerous companies. King died last month at the age of 87.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: