Biden Talks About COVID Vax During Town Hall Event

President Biden says doses of coronavirus vaccines will be available to every American who wants one by the end of July. During a CNN town hall event in Milwaukee, Biden suggested the cupboards were essentially bare when his administration took over on January 20th. He cited significant progress in boosting vaccine supplies, locations and numbers of “vaccinators.” Meantime, Biden insisted that his administration is pushing to get schools open fulltime as soon as possible. He stressed that plans to reopen schools must include masking, good ventilation and proper social distancing.

And speaking of the coronavirus pandemic, global cases are on the decline. The World Health Organization says infections went down by 16 percent during the week leading up to February 14th. Roughly two-point-seven-million cases were reported during that time. The U.S. is still by far the world leader in total cases, followed by India, Brazil, the U.K. and Russia.

