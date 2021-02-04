Ja Rule Graduates Harvard Business School

Ja Rule is now a Harvard Business School graduate. The Murder Inc. vet took to Twitter Tuesday to show off a certificate from the Ivy League university that said that the Queens rapper completed his online certificate program for entrepreneurship essentials. Despite the 2017 Fyre Festival disaster, Ja Rule has always been entrepreneurial minded and appears to be putting his latest accolade to use. In an interview last year, the “Put It On Me” rapper talked about his fascination with the tech space while discussing his ICONN app. Most recently, Ja blasted the Robinhood app after learning it wouldn’t let potential investors trade certain stocks that have created a buzz within the Wall Street Bets Reddit community.

