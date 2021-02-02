Black Lives Matter Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

The Black Lives Matter movement has reportedly been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. The Guardian says a Norwegian politician submitted the nomination papers, stating, “Black Lives Matter has become a very important worldwide movement to fight racial injustice,” and to “raise global awareness and consciousness about racial injustice.” The movement originated on social media in 2013 after a Florida man was acquitted for shooting Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager. Over 15-million people participated in Black Lives Matter protests in the U.S. last summer, over the police killing of George Floyd.

