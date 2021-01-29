Financial Expert Rob Wilson Breaks Down The Game Stop Stock Controversy [WATCH]

Continue reading B. Simone Says She Can’t Date A Man With A 9-5 Job, Twitter Checks Her Entrepreneurial Spirit

[caption id="attachment_879760" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty[/caption] B. Simone is having a rough summer, and she can’t blame no one but herself. Simone already felt the wrath of Twitter when she opted to let go, and let God instead of speaking about the protests going on across the country and world. “I’m not living to please man I’m here to please God at the end of the day i am a CHRISTIAN,” B. Simone said. “I’m God fearing i have to answer to Him ! I’m going to ask myself WWJD not what would an angry black woman do ! I am angry but i am also trying to be Godly.” Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). That was literally at the end of May, now just days letter she is getting dragged once again, this time for her dating preferences. During an interview with her Wild ‘n Out boss, Nick Cannon on his morning radio show, Nick Cannon Mornings, the 30-year-old “Manifest Queen” was asked about what kind of man she was looking for, and she told Cannon: “He can’t have a 9-5….He can be a hustling entrepreneur.” Canon then asked, “So you want CEO status?” Simone doubled down and explained: “Yes. He can’t be like clocking in and clocking out. No. I think entrepreneurs should date entrepreneurs …you’re not going to understand my lifestyle. You’re not going to understand why I’m up at 3 am. He has to be an entrepreneur…or moving into that direction.” https://twitter.com/thejasminebrand/status/1270374600413556737?s=20 No wonder she loves DaBaby. Anyway, her preference, which she is entitled to having got her in hot water again mainly with 9-5 Twitter who feel Simone is shaming them for punching a clock and not living the #nosleep like herself. https://twitter.com/BonnetStaysee/status/1270416280185643011?s=20 Yikes. B. Simone has seen all the digital vitriol coming her way and has responded via her Instagram Stories and standing by what she said. She is also on a blocking spree as well. We think she is going to be blocking people for a long time because she upset a whole bunch of 9-5ers. Hit the gallery below to see all of the responses to her desire for entrepreneurial men only. — Photo: Robin L Marshall / Getty