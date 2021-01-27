Disney+ Blocks Classic Films From Being Viewed On Children’s Accounts

Entertainment Buzz
Disney is blocking children from watching a number of classic movies on its streaming platform due to “harmful stereotypes.” The company recently removed films like Peter Pan, The Aristocats, Dumbo, and several others from all kids’ Disney Plus profiles. The move comes after the company updated its content advisory policies, which some of the films now violate due to their inclusion of offensive and racial stereotypes. However, the movies are still viewable on adult profiles.

