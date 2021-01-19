Bills Fans Donate To Lamar Jackson Charity After Playoff Win

Bills fans are scoring a touchdown with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Supporters have donated more than 360-thousand dollars to the Blessings in a Backpack charity in honor of Jackson since the two teams squared off on Saturday. The so-called Bills Mafia went on Twitter to encourage donations after Buffalo won the game, which Jackson left early with an injury. Jackson tweeted Monday evening his appreciation of the gesture, adding it means a lot to the kids it will benefit. Blessings in a Backpack helps give meals to kids who often rely on school for food.

(Source-ESPN)

