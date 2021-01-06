What Charges Can The Terrorists Who Broke Into The US Capitol Face?

Hundreds of pro-Trump rioters turned domestic terrorists illegally broke into the US Capitol Building on Wednesday afternoon as Congress was in the midst of the now-halted Electoral College vote count.
“Take the building! Stop the steal!” The Trump supporters chanted as they breached a barricade on the west side of the Capitol building just before busting windows out and breaking down doors to trespass the federal property.
Capitol Police ordered lawmakers to lock themselves in their offices while the two House office buildings were evacuated.
According to the Associated Press, one person was shot and taken to the hospital.
District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a 6 p.m. curfew citywide.
The Pentagon said the Washington, D.C., National Guard has been mobilized to support local law enforcement.
With a delayed response from local law enforcement, there seemed to be a limited number of rioters arrested leaving many to wonder if they will even be charged for their felonious actions.
What potential federal charges could demonstrators who stormed U.S. Capitol face?
Demonstrators who stormed the U.S. Capitol amid pro-Trump protests could face potential legal exposure to federal crimes.
Here is an explainer of possible charges:
- Trespassing: A federal petty misdemeanor that applies to persons who enter or remain in any building they are not licensed to enter.
- Entering a restricted government building: This misdemeanor applies to anyone who knowingly enters a restricted government building or engages in disorderly conduct near a restricted government building that impedes government business.
- Entering a restricted government building with a weapon or causing injury: This is a felony that applies to persons who violate the above misdemeanor and do so either with a firearm or deadly weapon or with further actions that result in serious bodily injury.
- Physical damage to government property: a misdemeanor if someone damages government property up to $1,000 and a felony for over $1,000.
Misdemeanors carry fines and up to a year in prison. The felony counts listed carry a maximum prison term of 10 years.
Story developing.
VIDEO: Trump Supporters Rage Inside The U.S. Capitol Building After Breaking In
VIDEO: Trump Supporters Rage Inside The U.S. Capitol Building After Breaking In
1. Police take selfies with the domestic terrorists.
1 of 27
Cops are taking selfies with the terrorists. pic.twitter.com/EjkQ83h1p2— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 6, 2021
2.2 of 27
3. A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds
3 of 27
A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds, per @NoahGrayCNN. No other details were provided.— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 6, 2021
4. Congress Holds Joint Session To Ratify 2020 Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 4 of 27
5. Congress Holds Joint Session To Ratify 2020 Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 5 of 27
6. Congress Holds Joint Session To Ratify 2020 Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 6 of 27
7. Congress Holds Joint Session To Ratify 2020 Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 7 of 27
8. A supporter of US President Donald Trump sits at a desk after breaking into the US Capitol BuildingSource:Getty 8 of 27
9. A protester sits in the Senate Chamber after breaking in into the US Capitol BuildingSource:Getty 9 of 27
10. Crowd grows increasingly violent at the US Capitol
10 of 27
HAPPENING NOW: Crowd grows increasingly violent at the US Capitol— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 6, 2021
pic.twitter.com/abjFxcUgVy
11. Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol Building in DC
11 of 27
12.
12 of 27
Speechless. pic.twitter.com/EdKyqzWoAt— AC (@ACThePlug) January 6, 2021
13. Protest Rages At The U.S. Capitol
13 of 27
14. Protest Rages At The U.S. CapitolSource:(Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) 14 of 27
15. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:(Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) 15 of 27
16. US-POLITICS-ELECTIONSource:(Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) 16 of 27
17. US-POLITICS-ELECTIONSource:Getty 17 of 27
18. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 18 of 27
19. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 19 of 27
20. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 20 of 27
21. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 21 of 27
22. US-POLITICS-ELECTION-PROTESTSource:Getty 22 of 27
23. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 23 of 27
24. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 24 of 27
25. Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.Source:Getty 25 of 27
26. Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.Source:Getty 26 of 27
27. US-POLITICS-ELECTION-PROTESTSource:Getty 27 of 27
