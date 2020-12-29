Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Lottery Jackpots Rise

Inspire U: WTLC

The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are still quite juicy after there were no jackpot winners for either this weekend. No one hit Mega Millions jackpot Friday which has led the jackpot to jump in value to around 376-million for the next drawing Tuesday night, December 29th. Saturday’s Powerball had no jackpot winner which pumps the amount to 363-million for the drawing on Wednesday, December 30. Right now, the lump sum jackpot winning earnings after taxes sit at 287-million or so for the Mega Millions and around 279-million for Powerball.

(Source-Hoosier Lottery)

mega millions , Powerball Jackpot

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
The Talk’s Sharon Osbourne Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated December 2020)
Daytime Emmy Awards 2019 Arrivals
76 photos
Latest
Record Powerball Jackpot
Lottery Jackpots Rise
 6 hours ago
12.28.20
Photos
Close