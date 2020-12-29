Lottery Jackpots Rise

The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are still quite juicy after there were no jackpot winners for either this weekend. No one hit Mega Millions jackpot Friday which has led the jackpot to jump in value to around 376-million for the next drawing Tuesday night, December 29th. Saturday’s Powerball had no jackpot winner which pumps the amount to 363-million for the drawing on Wednesday, December 30. Right now, the lump sum jackpot winning earnings after taxes sit at 287-million or so for the Mega Millions and around 279-million for Powerball.

(Source-Hoosier Lottery)

