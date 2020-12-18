Hot Spot: Lil Wayne Sold Drake & Nicki Minaj’s Masters For $100 Million [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Tom Cruise went off on a rant on the set of Mission Impossible because he felt that the staff were not following COVID protocol.  Now it may have backfired. Pictures have surfaced of Cruise not wearing his mask and he may face a lawsuit. In other news, Lil’ Wayne has sold all of his masters including those of Drake and Nicki Minaj.

As we end the year, Rickey Smiley thanks everyone for a successful year of the show!

 

