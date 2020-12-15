Newsflash, You Can Be Big And Healthy: Lizzo Defends Her 10-Day Juice Cleanse

After a month of indulging unhealthy foods and alcohol, Lizzo decided to kick her health back into a shape by partaking in JJ Smith’s 10-day juice cleanse. As the unofficial poster girl for the body positive movement, she decided to let her fans in on her journey. Unfortunately the moment of transparency resulted in the award-winning artist explaining that just because she’s big, it doesn’t mean she’s dedicated to living an unhealthy lifestyle.

“I did the 10 day smoothie detox and as you know I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online because I feel like as a big girl people just expect if you’re doing something for health you’re doing it for a dramatic weight loss and that is not the case. in reality November stressed me the f*ck out. I drank a lot. I ate a lot of spicy things and that f*cked my stomach up. I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was. I’m so proud of myself. I’m proud of my results. My sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace. My mental stability,” she explained.

There is a wide assumption that if you’re a big girl, you’re unhealthy, unwilling to work out, and lazy. The truth is, bigger women can be just as healthy as someone considered skinny. More importantly, the commitment to living a healthier lifestyle doesn’t necessarily mean you’re trying to lose weight. What you eat can affect how you sleep, it can change your skin, make you feel sluggish, and bring down your overall wellness. It can be abusive to your body to excessively overindulge in foods that are not good for you. That said, when a bigger girl does something healthy, it might be in everyone’s best interest to mind their business. You’re damned for being too big, and you’re damned for doing a cleanse.

Lizzo left us with some powerful last words. “I feel and look like a bad b*tch. I’m a big girl who did a smoothie detox and I wanted to share that with you guys. I got exactly what I wanted out of it and every big girl should do what the f*ck they want with their bodies.”

I’m honestly grateful that the constant scrutiny of how Lizzo decides to live her life hasn’t broken her down. She has to defend her confidence because it makes people uncomfortable and now she has to defend how she addresses her health and wellness journey. What do you think? Are folks wrong for criticizing Lizzo’s approach to living a healthy lifestyle?

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

