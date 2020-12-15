Biden-Harris To Be Inaugurated At U.S. Capitol, Expect Changes Due To Pandemic

President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony will go on as planned at the U.S. Capitol, but other celebrations will be largely virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a press release, the Presidential Inaugural Committee said the ceremony’s “footprint will be extremely limited” to comply with recommended coronavirus safety protocols. The committee says there will be a parade, but it will remain largely virtual in an effort to encourage Americans to stay at home. President-elect Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris will take the oath of office on January 20th.

(Source NBCNews.com)

