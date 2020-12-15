How Are You Nervous About The Coronavirus Vaccine But Not Scared To Do This…[WATCH]

We all know that as the coronavirus vaccine is rolling out, black people are very nervous. Though history has shown us sometimes that vaccines aren’t in our best interests, there are some things we should be worried about on a daily basis that we turn a blind eye to. Special K points out some situations that are deemed “normal” but people should be scared about that as well.

