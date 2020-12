Learn more about Sazón de Panama in our Inspire U “Taste Of Indy” series!

RELATED: Taste Of Indy: El Puerto De San Blas

RELATED: Taste Of Indy: Birdie Brown Plain Hooch

RELATED: Inspire U: Taste of Indy – Peterson’s Steakhouse

CHECK OUT MORE FROM THE INSPIRE U VIRTUAL EXPO

Also On 106.7 WTLC: