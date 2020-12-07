Colts Hold Off Texans

It wasn’t pretty but a win is a win…

Philip Rivers threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns as the Colts held off the Texans 26-20 in Houston. T.Y. Hilton finished with 110 receiving yards and a touchdown for Indianapolis. Jonathan Taylor rushed for 91 yards and caught a score for the Colts, who move to 8-and-4. Deshaun Watson threw for 341 yards and a pick in defeat for Houston. Watson and David Johnson rushed for scores for the Texans, who drop to 4-and-8. Next up for the Colts, a trip to Sin City to take on the Las Vegas Raiders who just got by the winless New York Jets 31-28. Kickoff is at 4:05 next Sunday

(Source-ESPN)

