Biden Says $1,200 Stimulus Checks ‘May Be In Play’

President-elect Joe Biden is calling for urgent action on a coronavirus stimulus package. When asked about it at a news conference in Delaware, Biden said another round of stimulus checks for American families “may still be in play.” Biden declined to comment on specific details of COVID-19 relief negotiations on Capitol Hill. He said the goal is to make sure people don’t lose their homes, apartments or unemployment insurance and that they can continue to feed their families.

(Source-CNBC)

#1 , 200 Stimulus Checks , President-elect Joe Biden

