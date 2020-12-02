CDC Shortens Quarantine Guidelines To 7 Or 10 Days

The CDC is officially shortening the amount of time someone should quarantine after being exposed to coronavirus. A full 14-days is still recommended but now there are two other alternatives. If no symptoms develop, ten days is okay. But it drops to seven with a negative test. The CDC director warns the next three months will be the most difficult ever on the nation’s health care system, saying it won’t get better until about July.

Also, the CDC is urging Americans to stay home this Christmas. The agency’s COVID-19 incident manager told reporters it would be best to avoid traveling during the holiday season. Henry Walke noted rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths because of the respiratory illness. He thinks it could help “bend the curve.” New guidance suggests getting tested before and after if people decide to travel. The CDC made similar calls for the long Thanksgiving weekend, too.

