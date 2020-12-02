Sports
NFL Considering All Options, But Goodell Downplays Postseason “Bubble” Talk

The NFL is considering all options for the upcoming playoffs, but using a “bubble” is not likely. Commissioner Roger Goodell said during a conference call on Wednesday that all options are on the table, but downplayed the idea of the NFL using a postseason “bubble” similar to the NBA. Goodell added the league feels the protocols in place are working. He also says health decisions will take precedence over competitive and business interests, and the medical experts recommendations are at the front of all scheduling decisions.

(Source-NFL Network)

