Dow Jones Tops 30,000 For First Time, Finishes At Record Closing High

Recent positive developments in national news is leading the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record high and a high of more than 30-thousand points. The driving force behind today’s rally is the Trump Administration agreeing to begin the transition process to a Biden Administration. Investors also like former Fed chair Janet Yellen named to lead the Treasury Department, since her views are considered pro-market. At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 455 points to 30-046. The S&P 500 gained 58 points to 36-35. And the Nasdaq added 156 points to 12-037.

(Source-CNN)

