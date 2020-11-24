News and Headlines
HomeNews And Headlines

Dow Jones Tops 30,000 For First Time, Finishes At Record Closing High

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Recent positive developments in national news is leading the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record high and a high of more than 30-thousand points. The driving force behind today’s rally is the Trump Administration agreeing to begin the transition process to a Biden Administration. Investors also like former Fed chair Janet Yellen named to lead the Treasury Department, since her views are considered pro-market. At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 455 points to 30-046. The S&P 500 gained 58 points to 36-35. And the Nasdaq added 156 points to 12-037.

(Source-CNN)

000 For First Time , Dow Jones , Dow Jones Tops 30

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Fred Hammond Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated November 2020)
Evening of Praise and Worship
71 photos
Latest
stock market growth
Dow Jones Tops 30,000 For First Time, Finishes…
 33 mins ago
11.24.20
Photos
Close