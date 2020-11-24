Biden Surpasses 80M Total Votes

And the numbers keep climbing….

The 2020 presidential election is setting records three weeks after it took place. NBC News says President-elect Joe Biden has surpassed 80-million votes, adding on to his already record-breaking count that was held by former President Obama in 2008. President Trump’s ballot total is over 73-point-eight-million. That’s the most ever for a Republican candidate and the most for an election runner-up. Biden was named the projected winner on November 7th.

