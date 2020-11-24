News and Headlines
HomeNews And Headlines

Biden Surpasses 80M Total Votes

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

And the numbers keep climbing….

The 2020 presidential election is setting records three weeks after it took place. NBC News says President-elect Joe Biden has surpassed 80-million votes, adding on to his already record-breaking count that was held by former President Obama in 2008. President Trump’s ballot total is over 73-point-eight-million. That’s the most ever for a Republican candidate and the most for an election runner-up. Biden was named the projected winner on November 7th.

Joe Biden , Joe Biden Surpasses 80M total votes

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Fred Hammond Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated November 2020)
Evening of Praise and Worship
71 photos
Latest
Joe Biden Philly Interview RNB Philly
Biden Surpasses 80M Total Votes
 52 mins ago
11.24.20
Photos
Close