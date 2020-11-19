Russell Simmons Beats $10M Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Russell Simmons is breathing a sigh of relief after winning a bid to have his rape accuser’s 10-million dollar lawsuit tossed out. The alleged victim, who sued anonymously, claimed that the 63-year-old hip-hop mogul raped her decades ago in a hotel room and even threatened to do the same to her son if she didn’t go along with it. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark Epstein granted Simmons’ motion to dismiss Jane Doe’s suit against him after he found that the woman’s claims were legally past the statute of limitations. According to court documents, she alleged the incident happened in 1988 and only filed her suit two years ago. The plaintiff’s lawyer has not responded to the ruling.

(The Source)

