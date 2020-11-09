Ben Carson Tests Positive For COVID

U.S. Housing Secretary Ben Carson is the latest senior Trump administration official to test positive for the coronavirus. Carson is a retired neurosurgeon who was at the White House during a packed election night rally in the East Room last week. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is also recovering from the coronavirus. A statement from Carson’s office says the secretary is in good spirits and “feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics” that will hopefully “aid and markedly speed his recovery.”

(Source-CNBC)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: