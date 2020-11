IndyGo is offering free rides for people who may need help getting to the polls on Election Day.

All of IndyGo’s fixed-routes and open door services will be fare-free on November 3 from the start of service until 10 p.m.

Officials with IndyGo say they’re proud to do their part to reduce voting barriers and support the community in exercising their right to vote.

Source wrtv.com

