Time truly does fly by. With all the constant campaign advertisements on TV, celebrities sharing that they voted, and the live political debates these past few days, it really all comes down to this moment…November 3rd. Just about every social media and company have shared how to register to vote, how to know you’re registered, and giving you resources so you know where to vote. It is probably safe to say that this election will probably be one of the biggest ones yet just by seeing how it has impacted our country.

As of today, there are literally five days left until Election Day. If you haven’t voted yet, make the best of this opportunity to find your poll in time. Standing in those long lines will be worth it because what you believe in matters, your opinion matters because your voice matters!

To find out where to vote log on to: https://vote.indy.gov

