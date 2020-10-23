Election 2020 | Early Voting Sites in Marion County

Marion County residents will soon have five additional locations to cast their ballots early.

The new in-person early voting locations in Marion County will be open from Oct. 24 through Nov. 1.

The locations are:

Krannert Park Community Center, 605 S. High School Road, Indianapolis

MSD Lawrence Admin Building, 6501 Sunnyside Road, Indianapolis

Perry Township Government Center, 4925 Shelby St., Indianapolis

St Luke’s United Methodist Church, 100 W. 86th St., Indianapolis

Warren Township Government Center, 501 N. Post Road, Indianapolis

Each satellite location will be open for voting weekdays from Oct. 26th to Oct 30th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m and the Saturdays of Oct. 24th and Oct. 31st from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They join the Indianapolis City-County Building which is open for early voting weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Oct. 26-30 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The building will be open every weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional early voting sites in Hamilton County are also open through Oct. 31.

Those sites are:

Jill Perelman Pavilion, 3000 W. 116th St., Carmel

Mercy Road Church, 2381 Pointe Parkway, Carmel

Billericay Park Building, 12690 Promise Road, Fishers

Roy G Holland Memorial Park Building, 1 Park Drive, Fishers

Westfield City Hall, 130 Penn St., Westfield

Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000-1 E. 151st St, Carmel

The additional Hamilton County sites are open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In Hamilton County, people can also vote at the Hamilton County Judicial Center and the Hamilton County Fairgrounds Annex Building through Nov. 2.

The Judicial Center will open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Annex Building is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All registered voters can vote early in-person. To vote early, a registered voter needs only a valid photo ID.

Due to coronavirus, all voters must wear a mask and keep a safe distance from others whenever possible while voting in-person, according to the state’s voter website.

