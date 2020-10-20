50 Cent Urges Followers To Vote Red After Seeing Biden’s Tax Plan

Rapper 50 Cent is throwing his support behind President Trump and doesn’t care that quote — “Trump doesn’t like black people.” He took to Instagram on Monday to tell his over 26-million-followers to reelect Trump. In the post, 50 Cent shared a photo of Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan and said Biden is out of his mind. The plan could potentially hit New York residents making over 400-thousand a year with a more than 60-percent tax increase. If you’re following 50, what do you think?

(Source–Billboard)

