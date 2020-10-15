Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Under Investigation For Embezzlement

“Things that’ll make ya say, hmmmm.”

The Los Angeles Police Department is reportedly investigating Dr. Dre’s estranged wife for embezzlement. After Nicole Young allegedly took out hundreds of thousands of dollars from the bank account of Dre’s Record One Studio, his business partner Larry Chatman has gone to the police. According to TMZ, Chatman filed a report with the LAPD claiming Young stole a total of 385-thousand-and-29 dollars from the company’s bank account. If convicted, Young could face jail time.

