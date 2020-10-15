Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Won’t Submit “WAP” For 2021 Grammy’s

Entertainment Buzz
Even though Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” is eligible for the Grammy Awards, the raunchy track won’t be submitted to compete at the 63rd Annual Award show in 2021. Pitchfork reported yesterday that “WAP” will be submitted next year for the 2022 awards as part of Cardi’s highly-anticipated sophomore album rollout, which still is without a release date. According to reports, since the track dropped before the August 31st eligibility window closed, it could have made noise at the 2021 Grammy Awards. In the meantime, “WAP” is still holding strong at Number Three on this week’s Hot 100 chart and has been on the charts for nine weeks now.

