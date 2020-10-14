“Coming 2 America” Coming To Amazon

“Coming 2 America” is coming to streaming. The sequel to the 1988 original with the same name is expected to land on Amazon December 18th after being sold from distributor Paramount Pictures for 125 million dollars, according to Variety. The sequel follows Eddie Murphy’s Akeem as he travels back to New York City to find a son he never knew — a street-savvy Queen-native named Lavelle. Murphy, along with Arsenio Hall and James Earl Jones, reprise their roles from the original, which grossed nearly 300-million worldwide.

