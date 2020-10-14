J. Cole Launches Dreamville Studios

Entertainment Buzz
J. Cole’s Dreamville Records has expanded. The company has announced both a media company, Dreamville Ventures, and a content studio, Dreamville Studios. Cole says Damien Scott and Candace Rodney will be leading the new division. In an interview with Variety, the “Forest Hills Drive” rapper said he believes they are “two of the smartest and most capable” execs in the business. Dreamville co-founder Ibrahim Hamad also echoed Cole’s sentiments. The news comes as Dreamville recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of their Grammy-nominated “Revenge Of The Dreamers Three” compilation effort.

 

