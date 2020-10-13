Jay-Z offers to pay bail bonds for those arrested while protesting police shooting in Wisconsin

Wauwatosa police said 24 people were arrested Thursday night while were protesting the decision to not charge Officer Joseph Mensah in the fatal February shooting of 17-year-old Alvin Cole. Those arrested included Alvin Cole’s mother, Tracy, and Alvin’s sisters.

In a statement issued Friday, Jay-Z and Team ROC called for Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to select a special prosecutor to “ensure justice is served.”

Team ROC says it also attempted to erect billboards to call for justice for Cole in Wauwatosa, but claims its request was apparently denied by the owner of the billboards, identified by the organization as the Lamar Advertising Company.

Team ROC says it also ran an advertisement in the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel last summer, calling for Mensha’s immediate prosecution and firing. Mensah is currently suspended from the Wauwatosa Police Department but has not been fired.