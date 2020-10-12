Entertainment Buzz
Cardi B Partners With Reebok For New Sneaker

Cardi B is releasing a brand new Reebok shoe in honor of her birthday. The “WAP” rapper is partnering with the longstanding sneaker brand to release the Club Cardi C next month. Inspired by a “dystopian world,” the new sneaker is designed to be “unapologetically in your face” by taking the infamous Club C silhouette and adding Cardi’s flare for fashion and boldness. The Reebok sneaker is the latest birthday gift for Cardi, who already has a major fashion partnership with Balenciaga already in the bag. At her birthday bash in Las Vegas on Saturday, her estranged husband Offset decided to gift her a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The lavish offering from the Migos rapper comes as the two are still in the midst of a divorce, which Cardi filed for in September.

(Source–Forbes)

