Pence Objects To Protective Partition At Debate

Vice President Mike Pence and VP hopeful Kamala Harris are sparring over whether there will be a protective divider between them at their debate. Pence’s team is objecting to the use of plexiglass dividers. The Commission on Presidential Debates said there would be a barrier between them after President Trump tested positive for coronavirus. Pence’s chief of staff said they don’t believe the partition is medically necessary because other precautions are being taken. The two candidates will be 12 feet apart and will be tested for COVID-19 ahead of the showdown. Pence will be without the partition but Harris will have the plexiglass partition. The moderator will have the choice of being in the plexiglass partition as well.

(Source-CNN)

