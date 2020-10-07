Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

Megan Thee Stallion Torches Kentucky AG During SNL Performance

Megan Thee Stallion is sending a message to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron following her performance debut on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” While performing her hit single “Savage,” Megan bashed Cameron for his handling of the Breonna Taylor case. During the song, the Houston native pauses at one point as the sound of gunshots played and then plays an excerpt of Malcolm X’s iconic 1962 speech in which he calls Black women the most disrespected people in the United States. Taylor was shot to death by police during the execution of a no-knock warrant in her apartment, where she was asleep with her boyfriend. Cameron, a Black man and an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, has faced intense backlash from Taylor’s family and supporters in the wake of the grand jury’s decision.

(Source-Billboard)

megan thee stallion , Megan Thee Stallion on SNL

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Former NFL MVP Cam Newton Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated October 2020)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
70 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
50 Cent & Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Torches Kentucky AG During SNL…
 1 hour ago
10.06.20
Photos
Close