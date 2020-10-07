Megan Thee Stallion Torches Kentucky AG During SNL Performance

Megan Thee Stallion is sending a message to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron following her performance debut on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” While performing her hit single “Savage,” Megan bashed Cameron for his handling of the Breonna Taylor case. During the song, the Houston native pauses at one point as the sound of gunshots played and then plays an excerpt of Malcolm X’s iconic 1962 speech in which he calls Black women the most disrespected people in the United States. Taylor was shot to death by police during the execution of a no-knock warrant in her apartment, where she was asleep with her boyfriend. Cameron, a Black man and an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, has faced intense backlash from Taylor’s family and supporters in the wake of the grand jury’s decision.

(Source-Billboard)

