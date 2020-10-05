En Vogue Celebrates 30 Years Of “Free Your Mind”

Get ready to feel…’older’ Oakland’s own EnVogue is celebrating 30-years since “Free Your Mind” became a Top-Ten hit in the US. The female singers say the song is now more relevant than ever as the nation addresses race relations. There’s a line adapted from David Alan Grier’s character Calhoun Tubbs from Fox’s “In Living Color.” It goes, “Prejudice, wrote a song about it. Like to hear it? Here it go!” En Vogue will be performing “Free Your Mind” on the Billboard Music Awards on October 14th on NBC.

(Source-Billboard)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: